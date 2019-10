CINCINNATI, OHIO — Known for his sinuous and sleek designs, Wendell Castle (1932-2018), furniture artist and a leading figure in American craft, was represented in Cowan’s Auctions’ October 18 Modern and contemporary art and design auction by a single-drawer writing desk of figured maple that realized $30,000, including premium. The piece was signed W.C. 76 on its underside and took up a 29½-by-56-by-26-inch footprint. The auction house saw strong results across the board in this sale, which will be reviewed in an upcoming issue.