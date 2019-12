CEDARHURST, N.Y. — J. Greenstein & Co. conducted an exciting auction of Jewish historical artifacts and artisan Judaica at its gallery on December 8. One of the highlights was Marilyn Monroe’s prayer book, which sold for $8,750, but an even more impressive price, $63,500, including buyer’s premium, was realized for an Italian marriage contract, a colorfully embellished document cataloged as a rare and important Ketubah, Venice, 1736. The vellum documented the marriage of Zalkman ben Klonimus Kormunz and Rachel bat Emmanuel GumisdiSilva on the 13th of Kislev 5495. The 34½-by-23.2-inch piece was framed. It was extravagantly decorated with the Mazalot Shimshon Hagibor Jonah and the whale Lechem Panim Aron and Cherubim a Temple Menorah a Priestly laver and basin the family crest “eshet chayil” and other decorative and colorful designs. For more information, www.jgreenstein.com or 516-295-2931.