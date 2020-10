Bidder In France Prevails For Corot Landscape At Carlsen Gallery

FREEHOLD, N.Y. – Going home to Paris is a painting by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot (French, 1796-1875), which sold above high estimate at Carlsen Gallery’s October 4 antiques auction, going out to a phone bidder at $57,000. Pictured is “Castel – Saint-Elia,” a lush landscape of a commune in the province of Viterbo, Latium, central Italy, located about 40 kilometers north of Rome. So naturally the gallery had bidders in both Italy and France vying for the 9½-by-14¼-inch canvas. Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot was a French landscape and portrait painter as well as a printmaker in etching. He is a pivotal figure in landscape painting and his vast output simultaneously references the Neoclassical tradition and anticipates the plein-air innovations of Impressionism. A full review of this sale comes later.