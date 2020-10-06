Bidder In France Prevails For Corot Landscape At Carlsen Gallery

FREEHOLD, N.Y. – Going home to Paris is a painting by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot (French, 1796-1875), which sold above high estimate at Carlsen Gallery’s October 4 antiques auction, going out to a phone bidder at $57,000. Pictured is “Castel – Saint-Elia,” a lush landscape of a commune in the province of Viterbo, Latium, central Italy, located about 40 kilometers north of Rome. So naturally the gallery had bidders in both Italy and France vying for the 9Ã½-by-14Ã¼-inch canvas. Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot was a French landscape and portrait painter as well as a printmaker in etching. He is a pivotal figure in landscape painting and his vast output simultaneously references the Neoclassical tradition and anticipates the plein-air innovations of Impressionism. A full review of this sale comes later.