Besler Botanicals Blossom At Stair - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HUDSON, N.Y. — Stair Galleries’ two-part sale of the collection of Susie Hilfiger at Denbigh Farm on April 19 and 20 was led by eight plates of Basilius Besler (1561-1629) botanicals engravings, which soared from their $1/1,500 estimate to capture $25,000, including buyer’s premium. The engravings in black on laid paper with text on the reverse were all 19 by 15-3/5 inches. Before fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and Susie Hilfiger, his wife of 20 years, called it quits, they shared the country house in Greenwich, Conn. The collection of Susie Hilfiger at Denbigh Farm represented the family’s life-long interests and connoisseurship. Furnished and decorated by Susie Hilfiger, Denbigh Farm was her residence for more than 25 years. Her interior design prowess and keen collector’s eye added to the property’s storied past by incorporating the comfortable English country furnishings that filled much of the house with French and American decorations and fine art. A later review of the two-day sale will discuss further highlights.