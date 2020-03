HATFIELD, PENN. – Two days of sales at Alderfer Auction March 11 and 12 were led by three Harry Bertoia (American, 1915-1978) works of art, with the highest price achieved for his “Sonambient” sound sculpture that closed at $87,000 to a phone bidder competing against a bidder in the room. The work, which had been estimated at $15/30,000, was made from 29 rods and was accompanied by a signed design sketch. A more complete recap will follow in a future issue. For information, www.alderferauction.com or 215-393-3000.