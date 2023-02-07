Bertoia Sculpture Sounds Off At Heritage’s Design Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — A playful copper, bronze and brass Sonambient sculpture by Harry Bertoia (1915-1978) led Heritage Auctions’ Design Signature auction on February 2, contributing $60,000 to the sale’s $824,883 total. Made from Beryllium copper, bronze and brass, the sculpture was acquired directly from the artist. It is one of Bertoia’s signature Sonambient works, featuring 25 rods that create an otherworldly chime when moved. As a child, Bertoia wished an instrument existed that “anyone could play instantly,” and he recorded 11 albums with the sounds from his creations. Born in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, in 1915, Bertoia moved to Detroit, Mich., at the age of 15. He was accepted into the painting and woodworking program at Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1937, and taught metalworking for the academy during World War II. With the shortage of metal, Bertoia focused on jewelry design and the production of monoprints until 1943. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.