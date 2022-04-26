Bertoia Gets Ironclad Price For ‘Monitor’ Pull Toy

VINELAND, N.J. – On April 21, Bertoia presented the third portion of the Paul Cole collection, one of West Virginia’s greatest toy collectors, in a final offering of his massive train collection with American and European examples sold. [See Antiques and The Arts Weekly, May 28, 2021, and October 22, 2021, for Parts I and II]. Steaming to the head of the pack was an Althof Bergmann Monitor boat pull toy, which sold for $6,875, including buyer’s premium. Restored and aged, the venerable vessel featured action causing the central gun turret to rotate as the boat rolls. Also included in the sale were penny toys, European tin windups, cast iron automotive toys and horse drawn, bell toys and early American tin examples, some light pressed steel and more. A further review of the sale will follow.