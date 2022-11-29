Bertoia Bush Blooms At Kaminski - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BEVERLY, MASS. — Frank Kaminski conducted his annual Thanksgiving Auction November 26-27, offering more than 900 items of furnishings, fine art, collectibles and jewelry. Achieving the highest result of the holiday weekend at $41,820 — including buyer’s premium and ahead of its $20/30,000 estimate — was a circa 1970 Harry Bertoia bush sculpture, approximately 12 by 12 inches, that sold to an online buyer bidding against four phone bidders. The sculpture had provenance to the Montecito, Calif., estate of George Johnson and was accompanied by a letter written in 1974 to Johnson from Bertoia. Watch for more sale highlights in an upcoming issue.