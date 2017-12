Review by R. Scudder Smith, Catalog Photos Courtesy Bertoia Auctions

VINELAND, N.J.- If you did not get enough of trains, toys and Christmas on Saturday, November 11, at Bertoia Auctions, then you should have stuck around for the second day of the Signature sale when 470 lots dished up more of these three categories. It all started at 10 am with lot 1, a Gunthermann “General” double decker bus, 13 inches long, very good condition, that went for $660, just over the high estimate. All prices noted include the buyer’s premium.

A steam accessory water wheel with quarry hammers, 12 inches long and 13 inches high, very good condition, sold for $450, just over high estimate, while two Mayer Stations, the largest 5 by 10 inches, very good condition, went for $480, within estimate. A few lots later a Doll Ferris Wheel, very good to excellent condition, brought $570, and a Marklin gauge H passenger set, 8½ inches long, went over estimate, selling for $1,920.

Bringing $540, just under the high estimate, was a Issmayer floor train, loco and two cars in excellent condition, and a ferry wheel steam accessory in excellent condition sold within estimate at $660. A grouping of four cranes, Bing/Marklin, very good to excellent condition, went over the $600 high estimate to $1,140, and a Devil Face lantern, German composition, Halloween lantern with paper inserts and green ears, 5 inches high, went well over the $500 high estimate, finishing at $2,400.

Tis the season for candy containers and a $450 bid bought a Bunny with Basket Backpack example, composition and cloth, in excellent condition, and a Santa Claus candy container, Germany, composition and cardboard tube body, 15 inches high, went over the $400 high estimate, selling for $1,080. Realizing twice the high estimate at $1,440 was a Wood Cutter Santa candy container, rabbit for beard and composition face, velvet pants, holding a bottle brush tree and measuring 15 inches tall. A nodding Santa candy container showing some light wear, Germany, early version of Santa Claus of cardboard tube and composition, 11 inches high, went over the $500 high estimate, selling for $1,800.

ABC and picture blocks, McLoughlin Bros, paper litho set, overall a super excellent set, went for $330, within estimate, and a Fire Engine Puzzle by McLoughlin Bros, good strong colors and details, brought $120, below estimate. Forty sections of Christmas fence, excellent condition, cast iron for a Christmas village or tree, five sections with gate, brought $570, just over estimate, while a Santa pulled by a galloping reindeer tin toy in excellent condition, Germany, the figure in a woven wicker sleigh, sold over estimate at $1,560.

A large wax angel, Germany, golden trumpet in hand, blue glass eyes and dressed in gauze robe, spun glass wings, went over the $700 high estimate, selling for $1,560, followed by two golden hair wax angels, excellent condition, dressed in gauze and lace, spun glass wings, one with brown glass eyes, the other with blue glass eyes, went over estimate at $1,080.

Every Christmas sale generally has a selection of kugels and this one offered 14 lots, including a blue German example, 5‚½ inches in diameter for $240, followed by a red German kugel ball, 4 inches in diameter, for $450. A tramp art house in excellent condition, 14 inches high with tall cupola, finished at $780, and the last lot, what everyone needs to fill the extra chair at the Christmas dinner, a contemporary life-size Santa Claus dressed in elaborate attire from head to foot, 5 foot 6 inches standing, went for $300.

A two-day total for the Signature sale was $2.6 million.

For additional information, www.bertoiaauctions.com or 856-692-1881.