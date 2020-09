MILFORD, CONN. – Topping Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers’ September 17 Fine Art Auction – and the first of more than two dozen works on offer from the Atlanta, Ga., collection of Jeanne and Carroll Berry – was Adolph Gottlieb’s “Untitled #30,” an acrylic on paper work that brought $162,500, including buyer’s premium, more than doubling its low estimate. The work, which measured almost 24 by 19 inches, had provenance to the Gottlieb Foundation, Emmerich Gallery and M. Knoedler & Co., as well as Sotheby’s, and generated considerable interest. In the end, multiple phone bidders boosted the closing price and it sold to an American buyer.

A more extensive sale review will appear in a future issue.