FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — An oil on canvas still life by French artist Bernard Buffet (1928–1999) entitled “Nature Morte Au Fond Rouge (Still Life with a Red Background),” sold at Abington Auction Gallery on November 2 for $120,000, including the buyer’s premium. The 45¾ by 31 7/8-inch painting, executed in 1998, one year before the artist’s death, was sold to an inhouse bidder; it came with a COA from Maurice Garnier (director of the Maurice Garnier Gallery), dated October 12, 1999. For further information, www.abingtonauctions.com or 954-900-4869.