DOVER, DEL. — Berman’s Auction Gallery on West Blackwell Street, once a mecca for antiques and live auctions, has shut its doors for the last time amid a changing market and the owners’ wish to retire.

An article in the Daily Record reported that the 46-year-old business, jointly owned by siblings Steve Glaubman, Donna Kurtz and Sandy Barker, has closed for good.

“Our final auction was August 28,” said Barker. The highlight, she said, was a Morgan Pansy table lamp with vine motif base that sold for $8,500. “We also sold a David Burliuk painting for $1,600, several bronzes and gouaches by Yuri Krasny, a pair of Barcelona chairs for $1,500, and much more,” she added.

Berman’s has no remaining inventory, as most items sold were on consignment. Glaubman plans to remain involved in the buying and selling of antiques and collectibles. Kurtz will now have the time to pursue her passion for redesigning antiques and other items into contemporary looking pieces, and Barker said she hopes to continue as a researcher or in some other field relating to antiques and collectibles.