DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Bidders were sitting on the edge of their seats as bidding soared past the $80/120,000 estimate to a sale price of $280,600, including buyer’s premium, for a Berks County painted pine unicorn dower chest at Pook & Pook’s April 28 sale.

Circa 1775, the chest measured 30 inches high by 49 inches wide and featured a lid with central ivory star medallion flanked by ivory panels, tulip trees above a façade with rampant unicorns and horse and riders, a blue surround featuring tulip vines and birds, over two drawers with soldiers holding tulips, resting on feet with rampant lions.

The piece was reportedly purchased by Taylor Thistlethwaite. A full review will appear in a future issue.