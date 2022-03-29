Benjamin Banneker’s 1792 Almanac Reaches $75,000 At Swann Auction

NEW YORK CITY — Swann Galleries’ March 24 printed manuscript and African Americana sale featured important material, from slavery through the Civil Rights era, as well as noteworthy literature and music, including iconic cornerstone pieces such as Benjamin Banneker’s first almanac from 1792. Reaching $75,000, including buyer’s premium and triple its high estimate, Banneker’s scarce first almanac begins with an endorsement by James McHenry, one of the signers of the Constitution: “Benjamin Banneker, a free Negro, has calculated an Almanack, for the ensuing year… His father was an African, and his mother the offspring of African parents… Whatever merit is attached to his present performance, is exclusively and peculiarly his own… I consider this Negro as a fresh proof that the powers of the mind are disconnected with the colour of the skin… I cannot but wish, on this occasion, to see the Public patronage keep pace with my black friend’s merit.”

A more extensive recap of this sale’s highlights will follow.