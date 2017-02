LONDON — “Anyanwu” by the pioneering Nigerian sculptor and painter Ben Enwonwu was sold for an auction world record price of $438,700 at Bonhams’ Africa Now – Modern Africa Sale on February 15. It had been estimated at $185/250,000. In total, the sale made more than $1.7 million.

Widely considered the artist’s masterpiece, the 6-foot-10-inch-high statue was first conceived in 1954, when Enwonwu was commissioned to create a work marking the establishment of the National Museum in Lagos, outside of which it still stands. He made a number of versions of the statue in different sizes over many years – subtly altering the concept with each edition – but this was the first full-sized cast to come to auction. It is from the second edition cast in 1956, and is believed to the only one of this size from the second edition in existence.

Other sale highlights included “The Duet” by Yusuf Grillo (b 1934), which sold for $108,750; “Negritude by Enwonwu, which made $42,000; “The Glory of Ancient Benin, Song of the City,” by Enwonwu fetching $93,000; and “Adam and Eve” by Prof Uche Okeke, which sold for $70,000.

Prices reported were converted from British ponds to US dollars at press time.

Bonhams' next sale of Art from Africa – the South African Sale – takes place in London on Wednesday, March 22.