Bemelmans & Addams Duke It Out For Top Spot At Swann Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — It was the penultimate illustration in Madeline’s Christmas versus Charles Addams’ quirky “Rock Climbers” cartoon in the ring at Swann Auction Galleries’ sale of illustration art on December 15. The bout ended with both pieces landing at $37,500, including buyer’s premium. Ludwig Bemelmans’ (1898-1962) “Miss Clavel again quite well…,” 1956, from Madeline’s Christmas was first published as a special insert in the 1956 Christmas edition of McCall’s Magazine and then in its first hardcover bound edition in 1985. Ink, watercolor and collage, the iconic “flying carpet” image depicts Madeline and all the girls on magic carpets, surrounded by gifts for their families, soaring and swirling around the Eiffel Tower to the cheers of Miss Clavel, Madame Marie and Mouse. When everyone else in the old house in Paris all covered with vines falls sick, including Miss Clavel and the other little girls in two straight lines, the smallest one named Madeline saves Christmas. The full caption reads: “And Miss Clavel again quite well, thought it time to ring her bell, which quickly broke the magic spell.” In a cartoon for The New Yorker, published September 11, 1954, Charles Addams (1912-1988) portrayed a party of rock climbers, with one looking back anxiously as a giant hand grasps the ledge below. Signed by Addams in 1971, the watercolor, ink and gouache on board was a gift to his friends Mimi and Alexander (Prince Alexander and the Sicilian princess Maria “Mimi” di Niscemi) on their wedding day. Watch for an extended recap of this sale in an upcoming issue.