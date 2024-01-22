Belle Époque Sapphire Necklace Claims Top Spot For Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — After two days of bidding, Pook & Pook’s 731-lot Americana & International Auction closed on January 19. The top price was solidified on the first day with the sale of a Belle Époque (1890-1915) sapphire and diamond necklace with the era’s emblematic floral, bow and garland motifs. In addition to having eight large pear-cut sapphire pendants, the 18K gold necklace was set with nearly 500 diamonds. The largest of the Ceylon-blue sapphires, hanging at the bottom of the chandelier-style necklace, weighed approximately 12 carats. On the firm’s Facebook page, a Pook & Pook representative called the necklace, “One of the most beautiful pieces of jewelry we have ever sold.” The necklace achieved $68,750 with buyer’s premium. Watch for a more complete review of the auction in an upcoming issue.