NEW YORK CITY — The 81st auction from Poster Auctions International (PAI) on July 21 presented numerous never-before-seen designs, including 43 Spanish Art Nouveau posters, 16 hand painted posters from North Vietnam and works from Cappiello, Chéret, Loupot, Mucha, Toulouse-Lautrec and other renowned artists. The sale was, according to the firm’s president Jack Rennert, a much-needed respite from coronavirus concerns. “Despite the setbacks of a global pandemic, we are eager to continue our dedicated work with posters.”

The Belle Epoque continued to enthrall with Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, who chronicled the gritty and enticing nightlife of Paris. His tour de force work Eldorado / Aristide Bruant, 1894, sold for $78,000, including buyer’s premium. There were a total of 500 rare and iconic works presented in the sale. Watch for a complete review in an upcoming issue.