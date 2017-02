CHEVY CHASE, MD. — A Beauford Delaney (American, 1901–1979) still life of eggplant and fruit set the table for solid auction results at Sloans & Kenyon, selling for $25,095, including premium, to the trade at the firm’s estate catalog auction conducted February 11–12. The work was signed and dated ‘49 lower left and was rare, according to the auction house, as the Modernist painter from Knoxville, Tenn., known mainly for his work with the Harlem Renaissance in the 1930s and 1940s, as well as his later works in Abstract Expressionism, did not create many still life paintings.

The sale also saw good prices achieved for Daniel Quiqley after David Morier (British, active 1750–1773) with his depiction of “The Godolphin Arabian” steed bringing $19,120 and for an Impressionist riverscape by Francis Campbell Boileau Cadell (Scottish, 1883–1937) that achieved $11,950.

The two-day estate sale was packed with Americana, antiques, furniture, paintings and sculpture and more, and included maps and engravings from the collection of the Old Print Gallery in Georgetown, Washington, DC.

A full report on the sale will appear in an upcoming issue.