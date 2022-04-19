Beatles’ 1966 Shea Stadium Poster Soars To Fabulous New Heights For Heritage

DALLAS — An original cardboard window card advertising John, Paul, George and Ringo on their last-ever tour appearing at New York’s Shea Stadium on Tuesday, August 23, 1966, set a new auction record for a concert poster when it achieved $275,000 in Heritage Auctions’ Music Memorabilia Signature event on April 16. It shattered the previous concert poster record of $150,000, which Heritage achieved in the fall of 2021 when it sold a 1953 Hank Williams concert poster.

Unlike previous specimens Heritage has sold, this Beatles Shea poster remains untouched by conservation experts, being sold “as-is” because it’s simply in great shape at 56 years old. Not flawless, but in solid enough condition that no repair work or restoration was needed. The seller was neither a collector, dealer or investor but an average Joe who decided the time was right to sell something they’d acquired 56 years ago.

It was the top lot in a sale that grossed $2,039,312. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. For information, www.ha.com.