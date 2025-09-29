Beaded Tobacco Bag Earns High Price At Freeman’s | Hindman - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CINCINNATI — Freeman’s | Hindman’s fall auction of Native American art spanned centuries and celebrated the rich artistic traditions of North America, offering 267 lots, including those from the Emily T. and Adolphus Andrews collection, the Ronny and Doris Smithee collection (Oklahoma City), Colin McCullough, Gary L. Fogle, an Esteemed Midwestern Collection and Mr Richard Rogel (Colorado and Michigan). Crafted by a Cheyenne River or Pine Ridge Sioux maker during the fourth quarter of the Nineteenth Century, a thread and sinew-sewn, beaded hide tobacco bag with pictorial details was bid to the sale’s highest price. The bag’s beaded panels, on each side, depicted a horse and rider as well as a man with a society staff and lance. Consigned from the Andrews collection, the bag measured 35 inches long by 6½ inches wide and exceeded its $20/25,000 estimate to achieve $70,350, including buyer’s premium. Additional results from the auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.