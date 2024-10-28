Beach Scene Crests In Shannon’s Fine Art Auction

Published: October 28, 2024
MILFORD, CONN. — Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers presented 181 lots of fine art on October 24, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, mixed media and prints. Achieving the sale-high price was Alfred Thompson Bricher’s (American, 1837-1908) oil on canvas “Morning at Narragansett – The Turn of the Tide.” Measuring 29 by 49 inches framed, the 1871 work was signed and dated to the lower left. Extensive exhibition history and notable provenance pushed the painting beyond its $150/200,000 estimate to achieve $421,875 with buyer’s premium. More comprehensive coverage of the auction will be in a forthcoming issue.
Eighteenth Century Portrait Leads For Doyle
October 28, 2024
1933 Goudey Babe Ruth Card Hits Home Run At Carrell Auctions Online Sale
October 28, 2024
Black Art Auction’s Bidders Loved Loving’s Mercer Street Collage
October 28, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036