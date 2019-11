VINELAND, N.J. — The second part of the collection of Sam Downey Jr was auctioned at Bertoia Auctions on Saturday, November 16. Toys and trains were sold, but boats stole the show, especially the Märklin Battleship La Plata that sold for $204,000.

Known as the crown jewel of Downey Jr’s boat collection, the La Plata is impressive to look at and, in regards to authenticity, it doesn’t get much better. The battleship measures 28 inches long and is in excellent to pristine condition.

Read more about this important auction in a forthcoming issue.