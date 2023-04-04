Batman Turns 84 With Heritage’s Comic Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — It was a big birthday for the Batman at Heritage Auctions Thursday during the first session of the four-day Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction on March 30. A copy of 1939s Detective Comics #27, featuring the first appearance of The Dark Knight and published 84 years ago on that date, realized $1.74 million. The sale of this historic comic, graded Fine 6.0 by Certified Guaranty Company, tied the auction record set in May 2022 when a higher-graded copy realized the same price. Detective Comics #27 is so rare, there are just 75 copies known to exist in any condition and only 14 graded higher than the one offered in this auction. This copy ranks among the most valuable and coveted of them all. As CGC notes, Batman’s co-creator Bob Kane left a message, written in ink, on its first page to his friend (and beloved collector) Robert Crestohl. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 214-409-1425 or www.ha.com.