LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — The sleeper at Rago Auctions’ April 7 sale was a pair of Chinese Yongzheng-style porcelain loving bowls with copper red si bat decoration.

The bowls, which came to Rago through an appraisal day in Princeton, N.J., were estimated at $1/1,500, but competition pushed the final bid from an online North American bidder to close at $103,000, including buyer’s premium and internet surcharge.

A full review to follow in an upcoming issue.