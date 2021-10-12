Barney Bellinger Leads Blanchard’s Adirondack & Western Auction

POTSDAM, N.Y.- Two works from Adirondack artist Barney Bellinger were the far-away favorites in Blanchard’s Auction Service’s October 10 sale. Going out at $58,650 was a pool table from the artist’s Sampson Bog Studios with original 17-inch Adirondack scene paintings to each end. Behind at $49,800 was an Adirondack two-piece cabinet mounted with “Sunset Cabin,” a painting by the Bellinger that won best in show at the Blue Mountain Museum’s Artisan Show in the early 2000s. It was featured in Ralph Kylloe’s book Adirondack Home. Both of these works came from the estate of a western Pennsylvania collector who passed away.

Watch for a full review of this sale in a future issue.