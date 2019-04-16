Barn Star Hits A Double Header Success At Lyndhurst Mansion

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – No rest for the warriors. Frank Gaglio and crew of Rhinebeck, N.Y.-based Barn Star Productions had barely unloaded his trailer following the promoter’s successful outing in Morristown, N.J. [ See Antiques and The Arts Weekly, April 19, 2019], and it was time to revisit his revival show at the famous Lyndhurst Mansion, now in its second year.

Thankfully, weather was delightful over the April 6-7 weekend, and combined with the museum’s opening weekend with the annual flower show [see accompanying article], High Tea in the cottage, jewelry appraisals by specialists from Rago’s and other happenings, the critical mass brought out well over 2,000 people – some of them young couples with strollers – to the museum grounds and the carriage house where Gaglio’s boutique show was presented.

Gaglio and his team again hit a homer over the weekend.

“We got through it,” said an exhausted but satisfied Gaglio, contacted afterwards. “Not only were my dealers able to make good sales, but Bob Richter’s talk went brilliantly.”

The show is wait-listed by dealers, constrained by the confines of the tented structure attached to the Welcome Center complex, a refurbished carriage house just down the hill from the mansion, Antiques on the Hudson sets up as a boutique-style show – just 27 exhibitors – but the compact emporium provides antiques collectors the opportunity to shop an array of garden antiques, period furnishings, fine art, estate jewelry, vintage and midcentury design.

The weekend was additionally bolstered by the appearance of special guest host Bob Richter, author and television personality. At noon on Saturday, he led a group in a walking tour through the show, stopping at every booth and engaging dealers to talk about highlights they had brought. He signed copies of his latest book, Vintage Living: Creating a Beautiful Home with Treasured Objects from the Past.

“It was a good show,” said David Smernoff, who deals not only in antiquities but in classic and Modern art as well. The New Haven, Conn., dealer sold massive bronze sculptures by Betty Gilman (American, 1924-2017), Modern paintings and Hudson River School paintings. “I had lots of interest from people who after the show went to my website – www.davidsmernoff.com – and Instagram account, looking for things they had seen at the show,” said Smernoff.

Greg Hamilton of Stone Block Antiques, Vergennes, Vt., sold from a collection he had acquired from a local house only a couple of days before the show opened. On offer in his booth were a pair of Eighteenth Century Italian fruitwood settees, Queen Anne tea table, Eighteenth Century Chinese export and a pair of lamps featuring figural decoration that may have been roof tile figures. “Great show,” remarked Hamilton, adding that he was busy both days.

“Sales were good. Sold a large French marble and iron table, large mirrored folding room divider, some silver, some jewelry. Bought garden benches, large cast stone figures.”

It was good to see garden antiques specialist Joan Bogart back on the show circuit after a brief absence. She filled a booth with some choice pieces such as a Fiske cast iron fish tank, which for the show had a solitary inhabitant, a Florentine Craftsmen lead turtle fountain that she had found in Jupiter, Fla., a pair of hooded metal garden seats and a colorful metal frog sprinkler in original paint.

Another dealer specializing in garden antiques, the husband and wife team of Judith and James Milne, brought the outside in with their usual menagerie of cast stone animal figures, a trio of “graces” in carved wood from the Nineteenth Century, a glass top table supported by three magnificent carved wood swans and a pair of English figural youths holding up planter basins from the 1940s.

“As usual with Frank’s shows, it was well organized and promoted. Very good crowds,” said Steven Thomas, Woodstock, Vt., who filled a booth with fine art and small sculptures, including a 12-by-9-by-6-inch sculpture titled “Bernini’s Dilemma,” 1999, by American artist Varujan Boghosian (b 1926), which playfully alluded to the sculpture in Rome by Gian Lorenzo Bernini of an elephant that has an obelisk balanced on its back.

In celebration of anticipated warmth and color of the spring season, Hawthorne Fine Art, New York City, complemented the mansion’s transformation with the color and fragrance of spring blossoms with its own exhibition showcasing oils, watercolors and pastel artworks. Many of the works were painted by historic, academically trained female artists and represented new acquisitions for the gallery.

Barn Star’s next event is the spring Antiques at Rhinebeck at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, May 25 and 26. For information, 845-876-0616 or www.barnstar.com.

The sizeable Nineteenth Century Chinese celadon jardiniere was a highlight at Jon Rider Antiques, Essex, Mass.

Gerald Wright of Rita Ford Music Boxes, Chatham. N.J., buffs out a Swiss inlaid rosewood music box, circa 1880s, before the show opens, using a French polish technique. Wright began his association with Rita Ford in 1983. As a conservatory trained musician, he was fascinated by and had a natural understanding of the musical machines. He quickly learned the specialized art of antique music box restoration and today is considered one of the finest restorers of antique music boxes in the United States.

P.D. Murphy Antiques, Bath, Maine

Frank S. Oppel, Stamford, Conn., sold about 30 maps that included local towns like the village of Tarrytown, Irvington, Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobb’s Ferry, Ossining and other Westchester locales.

Bob Richter takes the crowd on a walking tour of the show.

Hanes & Ruskin, Old Lyme, Conn.

This swan table from the 1930s with three carved wooden swans as support for the glass top was getting admiring looks in the booth of Judith & James Milne, Kingston, N.Y.

Eisener Hoyt, East Syracuse, N.Y.

A cheery sign of spring, a frog sprinkler in original paint at Joan Bogart Antiques, Long Beach, N.Y.

Titled “Bernini’s Dilemma,” 1999, the sculpture by American artist Varujan Boghosian (b 1926) alludes to the sculpture in Rome by Gian Lorenzo Bernini of an elephant that has an obelisk balanced on its back. The 12-by-9-by-6-inch sculpture was on offer by Steven Thomas, Woodstock, Vt.

Knollwood Antiques, Village of Thorndike, Mass.

David Smernoff hangs a work by artist John Aiello during setup. The New Haven, Conn., dealer said the painting sold during the show.

Michele Fox Antiques & Design, Weston, Conn., had an “Ike” campaign hat from the American Hat Company, vintage buttons from Chicago that had been mounted with an Odd Fellows badge, an early 48-star American flag, circa 1920, all wool and nicely mounted, plus a serigraph by Anita Gronendahl, a listed Bucks County, Penn., artist.

European Hotel Silver, Darien, Conn.

“On the Mohawk” by William Ongley (1936–1890) at Saratoga Fine Art, Saratoga Springs, N.Y

“Fifth Avenue from Central Park,” a midcentury Impressionistic oil on board signed “John Shay” and dated ‘65 in original frame at Bob Smith Fine Art & Antiques, Montrose, Penn.

Soheil Oriental Rugs, New York and New Jersey

Glen Leroux Antiques, Westport, Conn.

Susan McClellan Whiting, Woodstock, N.Y.

The great pair of American lions were cast iron and from about 1880. They guarded the booth of Brennan & Mouilleseaux, Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

An homage to Tiffany’s little blue box is this piece by Italian luxury brand Moschino, a great blend of Surrealism and fashion, according to Robert Poirier of Poirier Schweitzer, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Anchored by a set of four pieces of rattan furniture, circa 1920, colorful Uzbeck suzani pillows and a large vintage department store display rabbit, circa 1960s, Find Weatherly, Stamford, Conn., created a welcoming vignette.

From left, Patrick Martin, Lynn Webb and Frank Gaglio of Barn Star Productions.

Bob Richter, left, and Lyndhurst executive director Howard Zar find an early Easter Bunny in the booth of Find Weatherly.

Stone Block Antiques, Vergennes, Vt.

One of three shuttle buses running the entire weekend between the antiques show and the flower show at the mansion.

The endless wave of show attendees courses down the aisle of the tented pavilion.