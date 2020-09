DALLAS – An 1894-S Barber dime, graded an extraordinary PR66 PCGS – one of but nine survivors and considered “the rarest dime ever minted” – captivated the hobby when it sold for $1.5 million to lead Part 1 of The Simpson Collection to $14.6 million at Heritage Auctions. In the words of Garrett and Guth in 100 Greatest U.S. Coins, the 1894-S dime has for decades been included with the 1913 Liberty nickel and the 1804 silver dollar “in a triumvirate of America’s most desirable coins.”

A more extensive sale recap will follow.