Banks Family Portrait Makes Bank For Marion

Published: September 9, 2024
MARION, MASS. — Marion Antique Auctions’ September Splendor auction on September 7 featured more than 550 lots, of which more than 97 percent sold successfully. One of the sale’s highest-earning lots was an Eighteenth Century portrait of a gentleman identified as Sir Joseph Banks, who had been painted by Francis Hayman (British, 1708-1776). Its period frame retained labels on the back that read “Thomas Agnew and Sons Fine Art Publishers to His Majesty, London” and measured 35 by 30½ inches. Nick Taradash, an associate at Marion Antique Auctions, confirmed it was acquired by a “prominent art gallery in the UK, for $10,880.” Watch for a review of additional auction highlights to appear in an upcoming issue. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.
Strong Bidding Takes Nakashima Double Dresser To The Top At Clarke
September 9, 2024
Aztecs Take On Conquistadors In Playset That Tops Bodnar’s Online Auction
September 9, 2024
Pogonodon Fossil Skeleton Claws Way To Number One For Heritage
September 9, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036