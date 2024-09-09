Banks Family Portrait Makes Bank For Marion

MARION, MASS. — Marion Antique Auctions’ September Splendor auction on September 7 featured more than 550 lots, of which more than 97 percent sold successfully. One of the sale’s highest-earning lots was an Eighteenth Century portrait of a gentleman identified as Sir Joseph Banks, who had been painted by Francis Hayman (British, 1708-1776). Its period frame retained labels on the back that read “Thomas Agnew and Sons Fine Art Publishers to His Majesty, London” and measured 35 by 30½ inches. Nick Taradash, an associate at Marion Antique Auctions, confirmed it was acquired by a “prominent art gallery in the UK, for $10,880.” Watch for a review of additional auction highlights to appear in an upcoming issue. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.