Bank Brings $51,000 At Bertoia

VINELAND, N.J. – A total of 1,295 lots were sold by Bertoia Auctions during the two-day Spring Auction on June 2-3, with a wide selection of cast iron and tin toys, mechanical and still banks, doorstops, steam engines, dolls and doll houses, games, candy containers and Steiff and American bears. On Friday, the first day, 595 lots were sold with the top lot, a Germania Exchange mechanical bank by J & E Stevens, bringing $51,000, including the buyer’s premium. This bank, circa 1880s, was of cast iron with a painted lead goat on top of a keg of beer. By placing a coin on the goat’s tail and turning the faucet, the figure deposits the coin and seemingly presents the depositor with a stein of beer. The paint scheme of orange and yellow is rare, the tip of one horn has been reattached and the tin trap replaced. This bank was found in the attic of a home in Virginia and had a high estimate of $25,000. A complete review of both days of selling will be in forthcoming issues of Antiques and The Arts Weekly.