Bandai Spaceman Flies For Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — The Flying Spaceman, a friction toy from Japanese maker Bandai, sold for $21,850 at Milestone Auctions’ December 18 sale of robots and space toys. The company said the toy came with “the nicest box we have seen.” It also had its original green spaceman figure with original white plastic cape. The spaceman is notable for its similarity to Superman, both featuring an “S” emblem on their chest.

Watch for a full review of this sale in a future issue.