Baltimore Coin Silver Tea Service Serves Up Win For Eldred’s

Published: June 17, 2024
EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s Auction Gallery conducted a two-session Fine & Decorative Arts auction on June 13-14, offering more than 600 lots over the course of two days. Session one garnered the lot with the highest results, which was a circa 1825 Baltimore coin silver six-piece tea service by American silversmith John Erwin. The set contained two teapots, a hot water pot, a covered sugar bowl, a waste bowl and a creamer. The tallest piece measured 10½ inches high and altogether they weighed approximately 140 troy ounces. All the pieces bore an oval medallion containing a three-letter script monogram identifying the maker. The set soared past its $3/4,000 estimate, more than doubling it, for a result of $10,240. Further review of this sale and its highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.
June 17, 2024
June 17, 2024
June 17, 2024
