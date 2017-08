BALTIMORE – The Baltimore Art, Antiques & Jewelry Show runs August 24-27 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt Street. Produced by the Palm Beach Show Group, the show is celebrating its 37th year and has grown from a small regional event to one of the largest indoor antiques shows in the country with hundreds of international exhibitors.

The show is introducing its inaugural “World Showcase Tour” – a self-guided tour through history as guests visit the show. The World Showcase Tour highlights rare and unusual articles from a selection of more than 20 participating Baltimore Show exhibitors, each representing a different country from around the globe, including South Africa, United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Zambia, France and many more. Featuring a number of diverse collections, the World Showcase Tour is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 25th at 11am and continue through Saturday, August 26th until 7pm.

This year’s show also welcomes back the Baltimore Fine Craft Show, a dedicated Fine Craft Section of the show, now in its second year, featuring the nation’s top contemporary craft artists.

For more information, www.baltimoresummershow.com.