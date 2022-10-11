Balinese Portrait Tops Pook & Pook Americana & International Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly



DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Of the 1,408 lots auctioned by Pook & Pook in its October 5-7 Americana & International Auction, the undisputed winner at $105,400 was “Balinese Cock Fighter” by Kusuma Affandi (Indonesian, 1907-1990). The 55-by-38-inch oil on canvas, painted in 1966 by “the father of Indonesian modern painting,” had been acquired by its original owner in Bangkok in 1967. It sold to a private collector overseas. Highlights from the rest of the sale include a painted pine two-part corner cupboard, a Chester County Queen Anne walnut spice chest and a 1998 Bentley Azure convertible. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a future issue will have a more comprehensive sale recap.