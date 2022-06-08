Bakker Auction Sets Record Prices For Provincetown Painters - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. – James R. Bakker Antiques conducted its spring live online fine arts auction on May 21. Leading the sale was an untitled “Indian Space” painting by Peter Busa selling at $6,250.

More than a dozen new auction price records were set for Provincetown painters, including Milenko Katic for “Lobster Pot” selling at $4,688. “Codfish and Onions,” a watercolor still life by John Whorf, sold for $3,125, and “Ryder Street Kite Shop,” a large oil by his daughter, Nancy Whorf, brought $4,063.

Other highlights included Arthur Diehl’s 1927 oil of a Provincetown wharf at $2,500 and Ross Moffett’s watercolor of Skarloff’s Wharr, which achieved $3,250.

Works by Arthur Cohen are always popular, with his oil of Provincetown selling for $4,063. “Dune Shack at Race Point II” by contemporary Provincetown painter John Dowd sold for $3,250.

Several paint-decorated pieces by Peter Hunt sold well, with a toy chest selling at $1,063, and a rare Beachcomber’s Costume Ball poster sold for $900.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. James R. Bakker Antique’s next auction is scheduled for August 5. For information, www.bakkerproject.com or 508-413-9758.