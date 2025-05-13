Back-To-Back Auctions Total $5 Million — Grogan Goes For Gold & Platinum

BOSTON — In the span of just one week, Grogan & Company, Fine Art and Jewelry Auctioneers conducted two jewelry auctions that totaled $5 million, with more than 425 lots offered.

The Saundra B. Lane Jewelry Collection

First up, on Sunday, April 27, was A Celebration of Color: The Saundra B. Lane Jewelry Collection, a 97-lot event. It was a white glove auction, with all lots selling for a sale total of $3 million. Sale proceeds will benefit the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), establishing the Saundra B. Lane Fund for Jewelry, a dedicated acquisition fund honoring Lane’s legacy as a visionary collector and philanthropist.

From the first lot to the final hammer, the auction was exhilarating, fueled by fierce bidding across phones, online platforms and a lively, engaged audience in the Boston saleroom. The sale opened with energy as the first lot, a yellow diamond, Burmese ruby and diamond bypass ring, tripled its high estimate to sell for $34,375. It was followed a few lots later when a gold, fancy intense yellow diamond, Burmese ruby and diamond necklace, which saw competitive bidding and achieved $143,750, soaring past its $50/80,000 estimate.

The standout moment of the day came with one of the first lots, a platinum, fancy intense blue diamond, fancy vivid yellow diamond and diamond ring, which drew international attention, with 18 phone bidders competing live against bidders both online and in person. The ring ultimately sold for $762,500 to a bidder in the room — for nearly double its pre-sale high estimate of $400,000.

Much later in the sale, color and rarity continued to command attention. A 6.12-carat unheated Kashmir sapphire ring captivated bidders worldwide, ultimately realizing $737,500, or an astonishing $122,140 per carat.

The appeal of rare colored stones remained strong, highlighted by a platinum jade and diamond ring, and a 14K gold, black opal and diamond ring — each achieving an impressive $40,625, exceeding their estimates and sparking lively competition across bidding platforms.

Each of the 97 pieces in the collection reflected Saundra Lane’s love of color, gemstones and story-rich design, many of which were gifted to her by her husband, Bill Lane, who had a lifelong passion for rare gems and an eye for color and design. With proceeds from the auction, the MFA will build upon Saundra’s legacy by acquiring works by contemporary and historic jewelry designers through the Saundra B. Lane Fund for Jewelry.

“It was a privilege to offer Saundra Lane’s extraordinary jewelry collection and to witness such enthusiasm from collectors around the world,” said Georgina Winthrop, president of Grogan & Company. “The spirited bidding and exceptional results speak not only to the rarity and beauty of these pieces but also to a deep respect for Saundra and Bill’s collecting legacy. We were honored to work with the MFA to bring these remarkable pieces to auction.”

Spring Fine Jewelry Auction

The firm’s May 4 Spring Fine Jewelry auction featured 335 lots and built on the momentum of the Saundra B. Lane sale; the auction achieved a 95 percent sell-through rate and total sales of more than $2 million, with 44 percent of lots selling above their estimates. From the opening lot to the final hammer, spirited bidding filled the Boston gallery, with collectors and connoisseurs vying both in person and across online platforms. The sustained demand for period pieces and exceptional diamonds confirmed Grogan & Company’s position as a leader in the fine jewelry market.

Among the top results was a platinum and 11.33-carat diamond ring, which garnered a lot of presale interest and ultimately sold for $256,250. Unique designs like a Heuer, Abercrombie & Fitch Company Seafarer chronograph wristwatch, caught the attention of collectors and ultimately sold for $59,375. A Molina 18K gold, sapphire and diamond necklace, achieved $43,750 after competitive phone bidding. Elegant diamond designs continued to attract bidders with a platinum and diamond necklace, selling for $50,000. Strong competition came from a packed room of bidders and a dynamic global audience online, with standout results for classic signed pieces by Tiffany & Company and Van Cleef & Arpels.

A date has not yet been announced for Grogan & Company’s Fall Fine Jewelry Auction.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

For information, 617-720-2020, info@groganco.com or www.groganco.com.