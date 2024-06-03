Baccarat Chandelier Hits The Zenith In Carlsen Gallery Auction

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — In Carlsen Gallery’s Collector’s Collections auction on June 2, a spectacular Baccarat chandelier hit the high price of $24,000, including buyer’s premium. It went to a phone bidder, according to Russ Carlsen, co-owner of the firm. The crystal Zenith 36-light chandelier, measuring 67 by 51 inches, gave a diamond-like sparkle, a hallmark of the firm. It describes its Zenith model as “a truly dazzling decorative piece,” that regardless of scale “has a central column of cut crystal that resourcefully masks all functional cables. The wealth of ornamentation is enthralling, festooned with chiseled prisms, sparkling pendants and Baccarat’s signature single red octagonal crystal hung discreetly.” Handmade in France, the chandelier retails for $119,000. This was a diverse auction with 350 lots on offer, including 100 military lots from a single-owner collection. More highlights to come in an upcoming review.