BEVERLY HILLS — What some were calling “Creepy Baby,” or more formally, “Baby in Carriage,” artist Duane Hanson’s hyperrealistic sculpture that was turning heads when on display in New York City for being, well, just too lifelike, sold for $100,000 including premium on November 30 at Heritage Auctions’ first Modern and Contemporary Art Auction, which totaled $2,334,375. Three bidders competed to own the 1983, polyvinyl sculpture that is 34½ by 22 by 36 inches. The winning bidder does not wish to be identified at this time. Antiques and the Arts Weekly will have a full review of the auction in an upcoming issue. For further information, www.ha.com or 8770437-4824.