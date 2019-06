BRONX, N.Y. — With Yankee field shining in the background, a professional model road jersey worn by George Herman “Babe” Ruth from 1928-1930, which has always been in the Ruth family, set a new world record when it sold to an unidentified phone bidder for $5.6 million on Saturday, June 15. Nearly 100 people had gathered to watch Hunt Auctions, conducting the sale from the Legends Club suite at Yankee Stadium, set a new world record and they were not disappointed when the jersey broke the previous record of $4.4 million and became not only the most expensive piece of baseball memorabilia but the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia to sell at auction.

Prices include buyer’s premium; for information, www.huntauctions.com. An extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.