Babe Ruth 1916 Rookie Card Gets Nearly $250,000 At Lelands - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY – A scarce Babe Ruth 1916 Blank Back #151 Babe Ruth Rookie Card sold for $244,489 in Lelands Auctions’ 2022 Spring Classic Auction, which closed on June 11.

The Babe Ruth Blank Back Rookie Card is one of the most important cards in the entire hobby, and this 1916 beauty depicts Ruth as a young pitching phenom for the Red Sox prior to becoming “The Sultan of Swat” with the Yankees.

The auction also featured a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket #144 Tom Brady autographed rookie card in condition BGS NM 7 – Auto 10 ($513,102), LeBron James’ first-ever Lakers 75th anniversary “City Edition” game-worn jersey from December 3, 2021 ($120,076) and a Michael Jordan signed 1986 Fleer rookie card ($70,940).

Additional highlights included Tigers Woods’ signed badges from all five of his Masters victories ($52,937), a Wilt Chamberlain 100-point game ticket ($51,648) and a 2022 Stephen Curry photo-matched Warriors game-worn jersey ($38,167).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 732-290-8000 or www.lelands.com.