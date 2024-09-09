Aztecs Take On Conquistadors In Playset That Tops Bodnar’s Online Auction

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — Toy soldiers, war history playsets, miniatures, bird’s-eye views of battles carried out by armies of plastic, lead and cast iron combatants and weapons filled an August 29 auction at Bodnar’s Auction Sales. More than 300 lots crossing the block that day were thanks to a single-owner private collection of miniatures depicting war spanning two millennia that owner Joe Bodnar was able to acquire. These included Roman and Egyptian wars, the two world wars, US wars and other historic conflicts. Makers included Barzso, Schleich, Papo, Elite Command, Starlux, Marx, Britains, Revell and a host of others. The top lot in the sale was a Conquistadors & Aztecs playset by Barzso Playsets, which sold for $840, including buyer’s premium. The set included 23 Conquistadors and 26 Aztecs — four with broken weapons. Montezuma faced down Hernán Cortés in a playscape that included pyramids with temples, both medium and large, a sacrificial altar with accessories as well as a sacrificial preparation room, six Aztec treasures, a cart, a Spanish cannon and other Conquistador camp and Aztec temple accessories. The set’s box had some water damage but all the pieces had their original bags. More results from the “white glove” auction will follow in a later review.