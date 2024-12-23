Ayda Katti Slashes Estimates At Hermann Historica

GRASBRUNN, GERMANY — Hermann Historica’s December 6 auction of the collection of Oded and Tsipora Shermister featured 393 lots of antique weaponry primarily from the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Indonesia. Leading the sale was an Indian Ayda Katti. According to Oriental Arms, the “Ayda Katti is the traditional sword or agricultural tool of the Kodava people resides in what is today Karnataka state in southwest India.” With an 18K gold-mounted handle, the 1815 sword had a wide curved blade and measured nearly 2 feet in length. Its pear-shaped pommel bore a circular stamp that was marked for “Ling Rajender Wadeer.” The sword slashed its €16,000 high estimate to achieve €54,390 ($56,383) including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights will be in an upcoming issue.