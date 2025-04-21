Avery’s ‘Mama’s Boy’ Finds New Home With DuMouchelles Bidder

DETROIT — In a two-day auction, April 17-18, DuMouchelles offered nearly 660 lots of luxury watches, jewelry and fine and decorative arts, including selection from the Detroit Institute of Arts. Achieving $186,000, including buyer’s premium, after a bidding war between individuals on the floor during day two, Milton Avery’s (American, 1885-1965) 1944 oil on canvas board titled “Mama’s Boy” became the highest-priced lot of either day ($100/150,000). Signed and dated in the lower left quadrant, the painting depicted Provincetown, Mass., art dealer Tirza Karlis with her son. The 20-by-26-inch work sold with a 1978 letter from Avery’s wife to Albert Goldman, the president of Gallery Gemini, Inc., in Palm Beach, Fla., who once owned the piece. According to the auction catalog, it also had provenance to a prominent art collection in Franklin, Mich. Additional highlights from the auction will be in an upcoming issue.