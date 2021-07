CRANSTON, R.I. – The premier 1963 issue of Marvel’s Avengers comic book sold for $23,125 at Bruneau & Co’s July 10 Comic, TGC and Toy sale. Avengers #1 was CGC graded 8.0 and represented the finest copy of this book that the auction house had ever sold. It featured the origin and first appearance of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, Loki and a Teen Brigade appearance. According to the CGC census, 49 books are graded 8.0 and 95 are higher.

Cataloged by Travis Landry, the whole sale did over $517,300, including premium.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.