Autopia Car Races To Finish Line At Heritage’s ‘Disneyland’ Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — It was a day at the fair for collectors at Heritage’s Disneyland: The Auction Signature® sale on May 21. The top lots were all suitably speedy, either in function or design, as park-used props or rides. At the lead was a bright red Autopia car complete with original body, chassis and tires which sold for $180,000. This example is believed to be to be the only Autopia vehicle to ever come to auction with all its original components present excluding the engine, which could not be sold for safety reasons. Autopia’s vehicles were designed by Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr, who reportedly fashioned this generation of the car to have a front-end inspired by a Corvette Stingray and a back-end inspired by an Opal GT. This example dates to about 1967, when this body style was put into use at the park, and it was used until the 1990s. Not to be driven off the Heritage lot with tires screeching, this car’s buyer will have to be patient as it will arrive to its new home from the Beverly Hills office.

Price given with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.org.