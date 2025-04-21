Augusta Auctions Spreads Out With Spring Sale

Published: April 21, 2025
BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — Augusta Auction hosted the first round of a large deaccession of vintage couture, antique garments and rare textiles from the Brooklyn Museum on April 16, with the latter category sweeping the top lots. The highest price was won by an English embroidered wool picture, made circa 1740 and in very good condition. Its anonymous artist showed particular talent in rendering exotic animals’ anatomy, and the canvas earned $10,625 with buyer’s premium. More to follow on this exciting auction.
April 21, 2025
April 21, 2025
April 21, 2025
