(Left) Audubon’s “Great American Hen & Young” hand colored engraving realized $36,270.

THOMASTON, MAINE. — More than 1,300 lots were offered at the Thomaston Place three-day sale, June 2-4. A pair of John James Audubon’s double elephant folio prints of the male and female wild turkeys earned $80,730. Plate #I, the “Wild Turkey, Male,” watermarked 1830, went to one of four phone bidders who competed with multiple internet bids. It brought $44,460 in spite of being trimmed on the left side. Plate VI, “Great American Hen & Young,.” watermarked 1827, brought $36,270. There was strength throughout the sale with several good American and European paintings doing well, as did weathervanes, furniture, decoys, art pottery, Asian items, vintage automobiles, Twentieth Century furniture— including pieces by George Nakashima — and much more. A full report will follow.