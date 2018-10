CINCINNATI, OHIO—John James Audubon’s favorite “Long Tom” fowler, descended directly through the family of his wife Lucy Bakewell Audubon, scored a direct his when it sold at $192,000, with buyer’s premium, on October 6 at Cowan’s Auctions.

An exceptionally long percussion fowling piece, it features untouched figured maple stock and checkered wrist, fitted with brass buttplate, ramrod pipes, and engraved “pineapple” style trigger guard. The smoothbore, 60 caliber, 57¼ inch octagonal to round barrel has an untouched deep even age brown patina and brass bead front sight with British proof marks on breech. The lock, converted from flintlock to percussion, has a lockplate marked “Galton.” It lacks one barrel pin, another is replaced with a wooden plug. Evidence of sling swivel mounting on bottom comb of stock.

Affixed to the left cheek plate of the stock is a heavy gauge, 5-by-1-inch brass plaque inscribed: The gun is the original “Long Tom” of John James Audubon. At his death, his widow, Mrs. Lucy Bakewell Audubon gave the gun to her brother William Gifford Bakewell. This statement is testified to by Mrs. William G. Bakewell and Miss Harriet Bachman Audubon, granddaughter of J.J. Audubon.

With the gun was a traditional Scottish flattened ornamental powder horn, approximately 11 inches in length, richly decorated with silver fittings cast and chased with Scottish thistles at the spout, midpoint and butt. The butt was originally inset with a faceted glass cairngorm, which is present but loose and chipped. The horn additionally ornamented with a small silver plaque engraved: Presented to J.J. Audubon. By Natural History Society Edinburg 1827. With three silver rings for a silver shoulder strap.

For more information, www.cowansauctions.com or 513-871-1670.