Audubon’s Fish Hawk Brings $52,360 At Tremont

Published: April 26, 2022
SUDBURY, MASS. – A double elephant folio hand colored aquatint engraving, “Fish Hawk or Osprey,” topped Tremont’s strong sale of fine art, antiques and militaria on April 24. It was plate #81 from the Havell edition of Birds of America, watermarked 1833, was in fine condition and finished at $52,360. Paintings were strong throughout the sale, with an abstract, signed, 1983 blue-on-white oil by South Korean/Japanese artist Ufan Lee selling for $47,600. The sale included a selection of Civil War material, including a Confederate naval officer’s sword which earned $32,130 and a pristine group of Mathew Brady albumen prints of officers and other military scenes. Jewelry and Asian items also did well, as did silver. A full report will follow.
Alechinsky Aquatint Leads Lots At Soulis Auction
April 26, 2022
Gutenberg Bible Leaf Soars At Pook
April 26, 2022
Grade 9.8A+ Sonic Game Brings $360,000 For Heritage
April 26, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036