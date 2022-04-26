Audubon’s Fish Hawk Brings $52,360 At Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS. – A double elephant folio hand colored aquatint engraving, “Fish Hawk or Osprey,” topped Tremont’s strong sale of fine art, antiques and militaria on April 24. It was plate #81 from the Havell edition of Birds of America, watermarked 1833, was in fine condition and finished at $52,360. Paintings were strong throughout the sale, with an abstract, signed, 1983 blue-on-white oil by South Korean/Japanese artist Ufan Lee selling for $47,600. The sale included a selection of Civil War material, including a Confederate naval officer’s sword which earned $32,130 and a pristine group of Mathew Brady albumen prints of officers and other military scenes. Jewelry and Asian items also did well, as did silver. A full report will follow.