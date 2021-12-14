Audubon Revives ‘Carolina Parrot’ At Swann Galleries Auction

NEW YORK CITY — Maps, atlases and books with maps, color plate and illustrated books, plus historical prints and drawings crossed the block at Swann Galleries on December 9. As expected, a hand colored aquatint and engraved plate by John James Audubon of the “Carolina Parrot,” plate 26, Birds of America, flew past its $80/100,000 estimate to alight at $137,000, including buyer’s premium. Audubon’s masterpiece composition of the now-extinct species was on wove paper watermarked: “J Whatman/1830.” 38 by 25 inches sheet size, exhibiting full margins with a strong platemark, deemed by the auction house to be an excellent example with ideal cream paper patina, no tears or other faults. Watch for a review of this sale in a later issue.